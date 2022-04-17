Head to Head Contrast: Landsea Homes (LSEA) vs. The Competition

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Landsea Homes and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 389 1521 1381 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.06%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 21.39%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ competitors have a beta of 2.32, meaning that their average share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.37 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.33

Landsea Homes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Landsea Homes competitors beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Corporation is a subsidiary of Landsea Holdings Corporation.

