Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stake Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Heartland Express worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 111,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. Stephens reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

