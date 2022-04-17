Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,857.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $$2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.