Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,857.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $$2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.02.
