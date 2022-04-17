Helical (LON:HLCL) PT Raised to GBX 575

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 520 ($6.78) to GBX 575 ($7.49) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.19) to GBX 520 ($6.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Helical stock opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 431.55. Helical has a 12 month low of GBX 345 ($4.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 513 ($6.68). The company has a market capitalization of £530.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

In other news, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £11,880 ($15,480.84). Also, insider Richard Cotton bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £50,520 ($65,832.68). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,150 shares of company stock worth $18,430,000.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

