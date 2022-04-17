Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

HT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

HT stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $373.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

