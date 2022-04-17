HoDooi (HOD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.29 or 0.07521490 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,122.73 or 0.99786330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050731 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

