HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $487.20.

HMSVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.29) to GBX 810 ($10.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

HMSVF remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Friday. HomeServe has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

