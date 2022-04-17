Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 83.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

