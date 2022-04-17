Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $520.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $486.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.55.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.91. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after buying an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after buying an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.