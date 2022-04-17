Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $24.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Edward P. Jordan bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humanigen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 98,273 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 1,148,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,695. The stock has a market cap of $160.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

