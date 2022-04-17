Huobi BTC Price Hits $40,458.06 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $40,458.06 or 1.00142548 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $357,041.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.74 or 0.07558671 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,414.39 or 1.00034454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00053115 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

