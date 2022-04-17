Hydra (HYDRA) Hits Market Cap of $71.92 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $8.36 or 0.00020635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $71.92 million and $179,044.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.02 or 0.07529636 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.18 or 0.99993971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,390,212 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

