Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Head to Head Survey

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 168.32 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hyperfine and Positron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.84%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Positron.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Positron on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Positron (Get Rating)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.