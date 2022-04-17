IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.23.

IMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of TSE IMG traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.76. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.1403057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.