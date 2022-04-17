Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $795,267.71

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2,565.38 or 0.06391649 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $795,267.71 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.48 or 0.07530512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,055.76 or 0.99799025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050797 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

