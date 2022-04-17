Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $300.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.40 million. Ichor posted sales of $264.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,966. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $835.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ichor has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $61.36.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

