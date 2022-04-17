Iconic Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.20 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $987.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.88 or 0.07554454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,384.35 or 0.99899620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052295 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

