IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 77,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMARA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get IMARA alerts:

In other IMARA news, Director David M. Mott acquired 65,817 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and sold 472,215 shares valued at $525,136. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 290,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 156,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2,122.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 805,786 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IMARA by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 204,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. IMARA has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.72.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.