IMV’s (IMV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.10.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$141.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.76.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

