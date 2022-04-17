IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

