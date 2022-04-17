IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,117.40.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $84.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,335.45. 18,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,285. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,250.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,769.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.