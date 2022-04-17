IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $246.21 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.66. The company has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

