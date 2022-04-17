IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 297 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 130,450 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after acquiring an additional 138,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,568 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $215.40. 590,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.51 and a 200 day moving average of $224.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

