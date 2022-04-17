IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.67. The company had a trading volume of 345,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,613. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

