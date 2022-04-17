IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

DIS traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $130.47. 7,283,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,884,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.91. The firm has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.