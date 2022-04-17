IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 348,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,769,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average is $102.09.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

