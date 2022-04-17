IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.