IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $9,925,250.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,047,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,986,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,636 shares of company stock valued at $39,984,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

