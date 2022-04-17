IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $137.96. 1,357,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.