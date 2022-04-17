IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 130,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 613,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $850.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 25.77, a current ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

KZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

