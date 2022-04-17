IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $139.91. 1,833,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,773. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $137.56 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

