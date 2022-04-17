IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $100.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01.

