IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in DTE Energy by 24.3% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $138.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

