IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 790,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 453,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.