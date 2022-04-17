IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMI traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $52.76. 209,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

