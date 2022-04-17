IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,469 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,016 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $14,264,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after purchasing an additional 319,813 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after acquiring an additional 295,492 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCPT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 560,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.82%.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.