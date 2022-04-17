IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 343.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 136.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $51.88. 74,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

