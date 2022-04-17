IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

NYSE GIS opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

