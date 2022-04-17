IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 1,716,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,194,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 538,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 860,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after buying an additional 361,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.64. 2,106,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.