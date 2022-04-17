IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 199.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $507.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 445.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $556.71 and a 200 day moving average of $602.45.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.