IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $264.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.09 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

