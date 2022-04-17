IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

