IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,096 shares of company stock valued at $60,289,609. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDOG traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.04. 2,309,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.84. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,943.15 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

