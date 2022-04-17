IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

