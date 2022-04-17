IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 100,271 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,271 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 317,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,699. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

