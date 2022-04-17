IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $171.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,085. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.70. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $172.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.