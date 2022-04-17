IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $196.27. 1,540,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

