IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 930,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,034,000 after acquiring an additional 139,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $162.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,074,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.