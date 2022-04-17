IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 4,375 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Intersect ENT worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,889,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $9,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $3,439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 35.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 166.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 273,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT ( NASDAQ:XENT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 149.54%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.