IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.66. 509,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

